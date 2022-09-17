LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players collected 13 victories to make a strong opening statement Friday in singles and doubles at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional from the GGC Tennis Facility.
Four players recorded victories in their GGC debut matches.
Twelve of the team’s first-day triumphs came in singles play, with five players advancing to the quarterfinal round.
Junior Alex Gurmendi, the top seeded singles player, defeated a pair of opponents from Tennessee Wesleyan, both coming in straight sets. He advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 triumph in the Round of 16. Gurmendi will face his third Bulldog opponent when the quarterfinals begin on Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m.
Freshman Dhakshine Suresh Ekambaram, the No. 2 seed, also picked up two singles victories Friday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals. A 6-1, 6-2 victory came in the Round of 16 match. He will face another GGC newcomer in the quarterfinals as No. 7 seed freshman Paras Dahiya defeated senior Jose Dugo 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 16. Dugo won all 12 games in his morning singles match against an opponent from Point University.
There will be another all-GGC quarterfinal Saturday when No. 4 seed Leonardo Sprovieri faces No. 5 seed Aleksa Ciric. Both players registered straight-set victories, led by Sprovieri winning 24 of the 27 games across the two Friday matches.
In first-round singles action, sophomore Matthew Sloan won a thrilling three-set match against an opponent from Reinhardt University. He won the opening set 6-1 and then a third-set tiebreaker 11-9. Sloan lost to the No. 6 seed in the tournament’s Round of 32 match.
In doubles, the No. 4 seed Dugo and Sprovieri tandem won all eight games in their Round of 16 match to advance into Saturday’s quarterfinal action. Joining them are the top-seeded team of Suresh Ekambaram and Dahiya along with the No. 3 seed duo of Ciric and Gurmendi.
“It was a very strong showing by the guys. It was the first time for many of them representing the Grizzlies. It is really exciting to see that they are performing at a high level in the first tournament. I’m looking forward to seeing what they are capable of going forward,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.