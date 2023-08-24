Gurmendi backhand ball.jpg

Alex Gurmendi hits a backhand during Georgia Gwinnett College’s tennis match on March 23, 2023.

With nine straight national championships, the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team has been an overwhelming choice atop the NAIA Top 25 preseason poll to start the 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies garnered all 13 first-place votes among a nationwide panel of coaches, announced Wednesday, August 23, by the NAIA office.

