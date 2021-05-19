MOBILE, Ala. – The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team earned a 4-0 victory against No. 16 seed Grace College (Ind.) in a Round of 16 match Wednesday at the 2021 NAIA National Championship tournament from the Mobile Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies (21-0) won 12 of the 13 games across two doubles matches to grab the early 1-0 lead. Junior Federico Bonacia and sophomore Matthias Haim picked up a quick 6-1 victory on the No. 1 court. Then, the junior duo of Vicente Lagos and Agustin Tamagnone registered a 6-0 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
In singles, GGC earned three straight-set victories to complete the sweep.
Junior Valentino Caratini picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win on the No. 5 court to give the team a 2-0 lead. Following a brief rain delay, freshman Alex Gurmendi was victorious 6-1, 6-3 over Max Rozas at the top of the lineup. Then, sophomore Jose Dugo won the team’s match-winning fourth point with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph on the No. 4 court.
The Grizzlies hold a 25-0 all-time team record in matches in the NAIA national tournament, have captured six straight national titles and now have won 144 straight dual matches.
