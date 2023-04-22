23_MTEN_SeniorDay.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College tennis seniors, from left, Federico Bonacia, Leonardo Sprovieri, Tereza Koplova and Jose Dugo.

 GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team’s three seniors paved the way for Senior Day success in Saturday’s 7-0 sweep against No. 9 Middle Georgia State University at the GGC Tennis Facility.

Prior to the match the program honored the five-year contributions of Federico Bonacia and Jose Dugo, along with the 2023 accomplishments of Leonardo Sprovieri. This year’s senior class has helped the GGC capture three NAIA national team championships and post a large portion of the program’s 173-match winning streak until earlier this season.

