LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team’s three seniors paved the way for Senior Day success in Saturday’s 7-0 sweep against No. 9 Middle Georgia State University at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Prior to the match the program honored the five-year contributions of Federico Bonacia and Jose Dugo, along with the 2023 accomplishments of Leonardo Sprovieri. This year’s senior class has helped the GGC capture three NAIA national team championships and post a large portion of the program’s 173-match winning streak until earlier this season.
The Dugo and Sprovieri duo was victorious 6-2 on the No. 2 court to clinch the doubles point. That came after junior Alex Gurmendi and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh won all six games in the No. 1 match.
Bonacia teamed with freshman Santiago Villarruel for a strong 7-5 victory on the No. 3 court for a clean sweep of the doubles matches.
The strong play continued in singles as the Grizzlies (18-1) won all six singles matches in straight sets.
Villarruel won by identical 6-1 set scores on the No. 3 court before Gurmendi completed an impressive 6-3, 6-1 victory on the No. 1 court.
GGC won the opening set by a tiebreaker in the remaining four matches. Sprovieri picked up a 7-6, 6-1 victory at No. 4 before junior Charly Zick posted the same score in winning the No. 5 court match.
Junior Mihailo Radosavljevic won all six games of the second set in the No. 6 match after battling to win a tiebreaker in the opening set.
Suresh rounded out the winners with a 7-6, 6-4 triumph on the No. 2 court.
“It was a super finish today for Senior Day. Our seniors delivered great performances today. You could tell it was a special day for them. We played strong from top to bottom, in doubles and singles, and didn’t let up on any of the courts,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.