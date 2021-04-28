ATLANTA – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team wrapped up its sixth straight undefeated regular season, and seventh in the program’s nine seasons, with a 7-2 win at NCAA Division III Emory University on Wednesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (20-0) also completed the spring ranked No. 1 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday by the national office.
GGC grabbed a 2-1 lead following doubles matches with victories on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. The tandem of junior Federico Bonacia and freshman Matthias Haim picked up an 8-3 victory at the top of the doubles lineup. Junior Valentino Caratini and freshman Luis Gomar earned an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles before Emory earned a 9-7 triumph on the No. 3 court.
The visitors continued their strong play in singles, winning five of the six matches — four in straight-set decisions. After a retirement at No. 5 singles evened the match at 2-2, junior Jose Dugo regained GGC’s lead with a 6-0, 6-3 victory on the No. 4 court.
Freshman Alex Gurmendi earned a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles to extend the lead to 4-2 and Gomar clinched the team’s victory following a 6-4, 6-0 triumph on the No. 3 court.
Junior Agustin Tamagnone followed with identical 6-3 set scores at No. 6 singles and Haim picked up a three-set victory on the No. 2 court. Haim won the second set by a 6-2 score before gaining a 6-1 win in the deciding third set.
