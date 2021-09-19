LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players showed perseverance and strong teamwork in advancing to the championship matches of the singles and doubles draws in the rain-suspended Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The tournament’s doubles and singles championship matches will be rescheduled later this fall.
Top-seeded sophomore Alex Gurmendi rallied from a set and a service break down for a comeback victory in one of the singles semifinal matches. He dropped the opening set to No. 4-seed Oscar Ortiz from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The second set started out the same way as Gurmendi dropped his serve in the first game and trailed 2-0. He eventually got the break back and took a 5-4 lead in the second set. An additional service break gave the GGC player 6-4 win in the second set to tie the match.
The two players battled throughout a third-set tiebreaker. Gurmendi held a lead for most of the extra session before Ortiz squared the score at 7-7. It was at that point where the GGC sophomore got aggressive and hit a volley at the net. An unforced error by the Tennessee Wesleyan opponent was followed by another volley winner to give Gurmendi the thrilling 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 semifinal victory.
“I stayed positive and kept pushing throughout the match,” Gurmendi said. “I had the match on my serve at the end of the tiebreaker and he hit a good return. I eventually got a short ball and I came to the net. As (the opponent) tried passing shots, I looked like a spider covering the court by reaching for the ball. I eventually got to hit a good volley to win the match.”
The other semifinal was a matchup between Grizzlies. Senior Agustin Tamagnone continued his run through the singles draw, defeating No. 8 seed and junior teammate Daniel Czepielewski by a 6-3, 6-2 score. Tamagnone joined the team in Spring 2021 after being an all-conference player at NCAA Division I East Carolina University.
Meanwhile in doubles, the No. 1 seeded team of senior Valentino Caratini and Tamagnone recorded an 8-4 triumph over an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan. The GGC team will face the No. 2 seed duo of senior Federico Bonacia and Czepielewski in the championship match. The other semifinal victory came against the No. 3 team of junior Jose Dugo and Gurmendi by an 8-5 score.
“Agustin has a strong tournament, making the final in both singles and doubles draws. He has worked hard over the summer and the results are now coming for him,” GGC head coach Chase Hodges said.
The winners of the singles and doubles championship matches will automatically qualify for the ITA Cup from October 14-17 in Rome, Georgia. Semifinalists are eligible for at-large selection for the NAIA individual championship event.
“Alex continued to fight against a really good player," Hodges said. "The doubles final is an outstanding matchup with Agustin and Valentino having good chemistry on and off the court. They will be playing against a really strong team of Federico and Daniel. We have put ourselves in a good position to compete for a doubles national title at the ITA Cup in Rome with these new combinations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.