The names of Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players are prominently scattered throughout the nation’s top NAIA singles and doubles teams in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings at the midseason of the spring season.
In fact, the Grizzlies have three of the top 10 doubles teams, led by the No. 1 tandem of seniors Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone. The team of seniors Daniel Czepielewski and Matthias Haim is ranked No. 5 while senior Vicente Lagos and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec make up the No. 10 ranked team.
The Caratini-Tamagnone team has a 13-1 record on the No. 1 court this spring after winning the NAIA doubles national championship at last fall’s ITA Cup. Meanwhile. the Czepielewski-Haim team has posted a 12-1 record on the No. 2 court and Lagos-Perez Le Tiec has a 10-0 mark so far this season.
In singles, GGC has a pair of the ITA’s top-10 ranked players – Haim at No. 3 and sophomore Alex Gurmendi at No. 8 – and four others among the nation’s top 50 players.
Haim has a 12-2 record, with six victories on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts, while Gurmendi has won all 12 of his singles matches this spring. He’s 7-0 on the No. 2 court this spring.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Tamagnone stands No. 11, Caratini is No. 13, Lagos is No. 21, and Perez Le Tiec rounds is at No. 31.
Tamagnone has won all nine of his matches, led by a 7-0 mark on the No. 3 court. Caratini is a perfect 13-0 this season, adding to his program-best career singles record. Lagos has been victorious in all eight of his matches in 2022 while Perez Le Tiec has a 10-1 record.
Georgia Gwinnett College (16-0) takes a 163-match winning streak into a scheduled encounter against SCAD Atlanta on April 6 from the GGC Tennis Facility, starting at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.