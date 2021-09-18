LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team is well represented atop the singles and doubles draws after a victorious Saturday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional from the GGC Tennis Facility.
Triumphs in Saturday’s quarterfinal round provide the Grizzlies with having three doubles teams and three singles players competing in tournament’s semifinals, scheduled for Sunday, September 19, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Top-seeded Alex Gurmendi won a hard-fought three-set match against an opponent from Reinhardt University in the morning session. Then, the sophomore won a quarterfinal match by 6-4 and 6-2 scores against the tournament’s No. 7 seed from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Junior Daniel Czepielewski, the No. 8 seed, won in straight sets against an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan. He then advanced to the semifinals after his opponent pulled out of the tournament.
Senior Agustin Tamagnone registered a pair of straight-set victories Saturday to advance to the semifinals. After being deemed an unseeded player, Tamagnone has picked up three wins in the tournament. He won 6-2, 6-4 over an opponent from Reinhardt before earning a 6-0, 6-3 victory against another Reinhardt player in the quarterfinal round.
Meanwhile in doubles, the No. 1-seeded tandem of senior Valentino Caratini and Tamagnone recorded two wins on Saturday, including an 8-1 quarterfinal victory over a doubles team from Tennessee Wesleyan. Junior Jose Dugo and Gurmendi, the No. 3 doubles team, defeated the GGC team of sophomore Rikhardt Bierman and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec 8-3 to reach the semifinals. The Bierman-Perez Le Tiec team had advanced with two wins in the draw, winning a tiebreaker 7-5 against a doubles team from Point University (Georgia) earlier in the day.
The No. 2 team of senior Federico Bonacia and Czepielewski earned a pair of convincing wins. The duo defeated a team from SCAD Atlanta 8-0 in the Round of 16 before recording an 8-5 triumph against a team from Tennessee Wesleyan in the second match of the day.
“The guys have been grinding and picking up some good wins," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Daniel (Czepielewski) and Agustin (Tamagnone) have done a phenomenal job so far in reaching the semifinals in both draws. Alex (Gurmendi) continues to play solid tennis throughout each match. It is going to be fun to see how the rest of the tournament shapes up for our players."
