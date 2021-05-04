The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team is a familiar name atop the bracket for the 2021 NAIA National Championship tournament, taking place May 18-22 at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.
The NAIA national office announced the tournament bracket on Monday.
The Grizzlies were the nation’s No. 1-ranked team throughout the spring season and bring a 20-0 record into postseason play. Regular-season victories have come against No. 4 seed Tennessee Wesleyan University, No. 5 seed Reinhardt University, No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan University, and No. 7 Xavier University (La.).
As the tournament’s No. 1 seed, GGC has earned a first-round bye to the Round of 16 in the tournament. It will wait until May 19 at 1 p.m. (central time zone) to play the winner of an opening-round match between No. 16 seed Grace College (Ind.) and No. 17 Southeastern University (Fla.).
Georgia Gwinnett College, coached by Chase Hodges, has captured six straight national titles, won 143 consecutive dual matches – the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history – and holds a 24-0 record in all-time matches at the national tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.