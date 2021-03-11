LAWRENCEVILLE. – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team improved to 13-0 on the season with a 6-1 victory against Indiana University East on Thursday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies, winner of 136 straight dual matches, grabbed the doubles point behind a pair of 6-2 wins from the No. 2 team of junior Valentino Caratini and freshman Luis Gomar and No. 3 tandem of sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi.
The top team of junior Federico Bonacia and freshman Matthias Haim picked up a 6-4 victory round out GGC’s doubles match winners.
In singles, Haim gave GGC a 2-0 match advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 win on the No. 2 court. Junior Agustin Tamagnone followed with a 6-1, 6-1 victory on the No. 4 court for the team’s third point of the match. Junior Vicente Lagos clinched the match victory with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph on the No. 3 court for the fourth team point.
Freshman Max Stewart won his collegiate debut, picking up a 7-5, 6-1 victory on the No. 6 match. Gurmendi wrapped up the Georgia Gwinnett College’s winners by identical 6-2 set scores on the No. 1 singles court.
“We have been able to play everybody on our roster over the last two days. It felt great to get four new guys into the lineup and give them a chance to compete for us. Now, tomorrow is a big day for us. William Carey (No. 4 NAIA ranking) has an excellent team and we know that we’re going to be in for a battle,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.
