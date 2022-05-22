MOBILE, Ala. — Members of the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program’s 2022 senior class put an exclamation mark on their standout careers by capturing the 2022 NAIA National Championships with a 4-1 victory against Keiser University (Fla.) at the Mobile (Ala.) Tennis Center.
But it took a determined effort for the Grizzlies to earn their eighth consecutive NAIA national title, complete a 21-0 season and extend the program’s winning streak to a dazzling 168 straight matches.
“We gave a 110 percent effort — everything that we had. It took a total team effort,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges, who has guided the men’s tennis program to a 210-3 record in 10 seasons. “Keiser had us on the ropes, but our guys believe in themselves and their teammates. That’s how our program has been built and a reason for our continued success.”
Seniors Valentino Caratini, Daniel Czepielewski, Matthias Haim, Vicente Lagos and Agustin Tamagnone played a vital role in the latest NAIA championship, securing points across the team’s four matches in the tournament in Mobile, Ala.
“I don’t know if I have the words to describe how special this team and senior class are,” said Czepielewski. “We’re not just teammates, we’re a family. These have been the best five years of my life.”
Hodges added, “This was a special day for a special senior class. All five played huge roles and are definitely going to be missed.”
Hollywood could not have written a better script for Saturday’s championship match. It was filled with intrigue and drama, alongside plenty of leading and supporting performances.
Lagos was the center of attention as GGC needed just one more point after leading by a 3-1 margin. Adding drama to the situation was the fact that Santiago, Chile native had been a member of the Keiser team when it lost to the Grizzlies in the 2018 NAIA Championships.
He came out strong on the No. 5 singles court by winning the opening set 6-2 against Keiser’s Charly Zick. The second set was a fierce battle with the score deadlocked at 4-4 before Lagos broke Zick’s serve to grab a 5-4 lead. He then had control of the service game — and the national championship.
“I knew that if I raised my (performance) level for the next 15 minutes (when the match was tied 4-4), I would have success. I played my best during those last two games,” said Lagos.
After trading the first two points, Lagos won two consecutive points to hold a 40-15 lead in the game. He exchanged two forehands before putting pressure on his opponent by coming to the net for the match-clinching point.
“I’ve waited for this moment my whole career at GGC. It was very special to finish the match-clinching point against my former school,” said Lagos. “I stayed in the moment and played each point like it was the last one (of the match). I knew what was at stake. Then just like that it was over.”
And the celebration began.
The top-seeded Grizzlies built a 3-1 lead with strong play in doubles and singles. The No. 3 doubles team of sophomore Alex Gurmendi and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec collected two break of service games to win the match 6-2.
Meanwhile, at that point the other two doubles matches were even with 3-3 scores. That’s when the senior tandem of Caratini and Tamagnone, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA top-ranked team, broke the Seahawks’ No. 1 doubles team to grab a 4-3 advantage. The Grizzlies then took control for a 6-3 victory — securing the doubles point for an early 1-0 match advantage.
“It’s always important to start every match up 1-0 (after doubles). We prepared and worked hard for this moment. We did it together,” said Caratini.
Hodges said: “Once again, our play in doubles was everything in paving the way for the victory. This was some of our best doubles play of the season.”
Keiser showed strength in singles action, with matches on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts going to third and deciding sets while the Seahawks were winning the first set and leading two other matches.
However, when the going got tough, GGC’s seniors led the way.
Tamagnone gave the team a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph on the No. 3 court. That victory concluded a historic 2021-22 season for the senior. He captured NAIA singles and doubles national championships at last fall’s ITA Cup and now helped the Grizzlies win the NAIA team title.
“Not even in my wildest dreams could I have thought that I would have accomplished everything that’s happened this year. It’s incredible and crazy,” said Tamagnone. “There’s something about this family-like culture (in the GGC tennis program) that brings out the best in all of us when it matters the most.”
The team’s third match point came from Gurmendi, who also had to dig deep after losing six of the seven games in the opening set on the No. 2 singles court. But momentum in the match changed when the Buenos Aires, Argentina, native got a key break on the first game of the second set for a 6-2 victory.
“My movement (on the court) became better as the match went along,” said the sophomore. “When I broke him for the second time in the second set I became fully aware that my match could swing (the match) in our favor.”
Winning all six games in the third and final set gave the Grizzlies a 3-1 advantage after Keiser picked up a straight-set victory on the No. 4 court.
That put all the attention on Lagos and the No. 5 singles match, which went in GGC’s favor.
In the post-match celebration, an emotional Caratini reflected on the past five years that concluded with his fourth team national championship.
“The last five years of being a Grizzly have changed my life. I came here with no expectations, just wanting to play to the best of my ability,” he said. “I found a special place at GGC with special people and teammates who helped me on and off the court. It means a lot to go out with these seniors. Being a part of GGC tennis is a never-ending family.”
Gurmendi was named the 2022 NAIA National Championships’ Most Outstanding Player. He became the eighth different Grizzly to earn this award.
