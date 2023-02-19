Suresh serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Dhakshineswar Suresh serves during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team completed an undefeated weekend of play in its Grizzly Invitational with a 4-0 victory against Cumberland University (Tenn.) on Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (8-1), ranked No. 2 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, swept all three matches against teams ranked inside the top 15 of the NAIA national poll. The team outscored those three opponents 13-0 during the invitational.

