LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team completed an undefeated weekend of play in its Grizzly Invitational with a 4-0 victory against Cumberland University (Tenn.) on Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (8-1), ranked No. 2 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, swept all three matches against teams ranked inside the top 15 of the NAIA national poll. The team outscored those three opponents 13-0 during the invitational.
Strong play in doubles gave GGC early momentum in the match. The No. 1 doubles pairing of junior Alex Gurmendi and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh was victorious by a 6-2 score. Then, junior Aleksa Ciric and freshman Santiago Villarruel teamed for their third straight victory on the No. 3 court with a 6-1 score.
In singles, Villarruel picked up a convincing 6-1, 6-0 triumph in the No. 4 match and Suresh followed with identical 6-1 set scores to put the team within a point of the victory.
That came when junior Charly Zick had an impressive 6-1, 6-2 victory on the No. 5 court.
GGC recorded victories against No. 8 Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) 4-0 on Friday and had a 5-0 triumph against No. 5 Xavier University (Louisiana) on Saturday during the invitational.
“It was a quality weekend. The players with a lot of confidence and execution on all courts. It was great to see everything we have been working on in practice come to fruition. That’s especially satisfying with our doubles play,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
