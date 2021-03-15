LAWRENCEVILLE — When the return of freshman Alex Gurendi’s serve went long, the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players raced onto Court 1 at the GGC Tennis Facility for a wild celebration.
Gurendi’s win at No. 1 singles Monday was the clincher of a 5-0 victory over the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) that saw the Grizzlies topple one of the most impressive records in college sports history.
GGC’s 138th straight victory gives the NAIA power the longest winning streak in college sports history, surpassing the 137-match streak established by the University of Miami (Fla.) men's tennis team from 1957-64. The Grizzlies, on a run of six straight national championships, haven’t lost since April 3, 2015.
“It just feels good. We’ve been looking up at that number (137) for so long,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges, who launched the Lawrenceville college’s tennis program in 2013. “At one point, I wasn’t even 100 percent sure we would get there. You’ve seen 137 so long and to hit 138, it’s almost surreal. You’ve just been thinking about it for so long and you’re trying to get to that point. Now it’s like, we did it. And like I told the guys, it’s something that no one can take from us for the rest of our lives. It’s a streak I don’t think will be touched in our lifetime. We just want to keep it going. See how high we can get it.”
Hodges grinned and clapped as he watched his players celebrate amid a shower from coolers of ice water. Above Court 1, an impressive crowd of fans, fellow GGC athletes and administrators cheered loudly.
Among them was athletic director Darin Wilson, who started the GGC athletic program and made the decision to hire Hodges away from Georgia State in the summer of 2012.
“It’s really special,” Wilson said of the record. “One of the things we don’t do too often is look back. We’re always trying to stay in the present and look forward. They’ve done such a phenomenal job of winning national championships and all those things. I think what’s so special about this is to know that we started from scratch and built it from scratch. Just the job Chase has done and all the players that have come through here, not only the tennis players they are but the students they’ve been, the grade point averages, the graduations and now what they’re going on and doing with their lives.
"These guys are carrying on that tradition. It’s been a pretty special week leading up to this and getting to see it on the court is very gratifying.”
Just as remarkable as the winning streak is this stat — GGC has lost only three matches in its history, good for a 180-3 record since 2013. The Grizzlies’ always challenging schedules aren’t limited to NAIA competition as top NCAA Division II and Division III teams also face GGC with regularity.
Top-ranked GGC’s 15-0 record this season includes a 6-0 mark against NCAA Division II teams and victories over NAIA teams ranked No. 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 13 and 14.
Valentino Caratini, at GGC since 2018, has experienced more of the winning streak than most of his teammates. The Argentina native, 13-0 this spring and ranked No. 2 nationally in singles, contributed two victories Monday, teaming with Luis Gomar for a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles and cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” Caratini said of the record. “We just believe that we are the best. Every time that we are playing against another school, they are coming to beat the No. 1 and they are playing for the match of the season. For us to maintain that level of pressure and beat everyone and reach the record is something I was dreaming and I was pushing hard every day to myself. I want to say thanks to my family and my friends in Buenos Aires because they support me this way, through this path. I’m just extremely excited. I can’t wait to keep moving the streak on.”
Federico Bonacia and Matthias Haim won 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Gurmendi paired up with Jose Dugo for a 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles. Haim won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Gurmendi set off the celebration with his 6-3, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 singles.
“When I first got here, I didn’t realize how important (the winning streak) was, how big it was,” said Gurmendi, also from Buenos Aires. “But now that I’m here, it’s been almost two years, and I can tell you it’s pretty insane what we just accomplished. I hope we keep moving forward. This is just the beginning. … Right now, we just want to keep going. We have a match on Friday, we’re playing on the weekend and then we’re just focusing on the national championship, which is in May. So we’ve got two more months to keep grinding and keep going.”
Hodges said he communicated Monday via text with nearly every player from his past GGC teams, the ones who built the previous portion of a winning streak that began Aprii 4, 2015.
“It’s just a family. These guys love each other and want to keep it going for not only ourselves, but for all those other previous Grizzlies that have put a lot of pressure on me to keep this thing going,” Hodges said. “Hearing from them has been a lot of fun. … It’s a total team effort from Darin Wilson to our president to the entire athletic department. They’ve really put together a phenomenal support system. It’s not just about me or our assistant coaches or players, it’s (sports information director) Dale (Long), it’s a total team. We’ve been very fortunate to put together a group and have an administration that’s very supportive of us.”
GGC’s winning streak features plenty of dominant victories — it has given up just six opposing team points in 15 matches this year — but not all the matches were breezes. Fourth-ranked William Carey (Miss.) put up a fight last Friday in a 5-2 win that tied Miami’s streak, and Cumberlands entered with a No. 14 national ranking.
There have been other serious threats along the way, but each time they were fended off by the GGC juggernaut.
“We’ve had a few (close calls),” Hodges said. “Columbus State pushed us to the brink, they were the D-II national champs and we played at their place. We were on the ropes in that match. Emory was a battle indoors which could have gone either way. We’ve had West Florida. We’ve had a lot of teams that have pushed us but at the end of the day I feel like our guys just believe. They just think they’re going to win and we’ve been able to win a lot of close matches. Every match we know we’re going to get our opponent’s best shot.”
Hodges said he enjoyed watching his players celebrate a huge milestone, one the Grizzlies had eyed since hitting 100 straight wins in 2019.
“It was awesome,” Hodges said. “It’s a relief, but it’s also just raw emotion and excitement to be able to finally get there. Now we’re not going to be talking about it as much now that we’ve broken it. Let’s continue to take care of business and let’s try and get another national championship.”
