LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team picked up an impressive 7-0 home victory against perennial NCAA Division III power Emory University 7-0 Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to 139 straight victories — the longest consecutive streak in collegiate sports history.
“We played very well today against an opponent that we’ve had some good, challenging matches in the past," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Sweeping the doubles matches helped set the tone for singles.”
Freshman Alex Gurmendi, the reigning NAIA National Player of the Week, recorded a pair of victories to lead GGC. He teamed with sophomore Jose Dugo for a 6-0 doubles win on the No. 2 court. Gurmendi then defeated Emory’s Hayden Cassone 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to give the hosts a 3-0 lead in the dual match.
Junior Agustin Tamagnone also was victorious in singles and doubles action. His 6-1 win with junior Valentino Caratini on the No. 3 doubles court clinched the doubles point for GGC. Tamagnone earned a 6-4, 6-1 triumph at No. 6 singles to improve to 7-0 on the season.
Freshman Matthias Haim partnered with junior Federico Bonacia for a 7-5 doubles victory on the No. 1 court. In singles, Haim picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win on the No. 2 court, while Bonacia earned a hard-fought three-set win at No. 5. Bonacia won the second set 6-3 before defeating Will Wanner 10-7 in the third-set tiebreaker.
Caratini’s 6-0, 6-2 singles win at No. 4 court clinched GGC’s team victory with the fourth point of the encounter. Dugo rounded out the winners with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at No. 3 singles.
