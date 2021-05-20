MOBILE, Ala. – Another 4-0 victory has advanced the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team into the semifinal round at the 2021 NAIA National Championship tournament, defeating No. 8 seed Cardinal Stritch University (Wisc.) on Thursday afternoon at the Mobile Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies (22-0) have won both of their matches in this year’s tournament by 4-0 scores. The program has a 26-0 all-time match record in NAIA national tournament play.
Next up is a semifinal encounter against No. 4 seed Tennessee Wesleyan University on Friday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
GGC recorded doubles victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts to secure an early 1-0 advantage in the match.
Sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi teamed for a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles to clinch the doubles point. Earlier, the duo of junior Valentino Caratini and freshman Luis Gomar recorded a 6-1 triumph on the No. 2 court.
The bottom of the team’s singles lineup once again produced on the national tournament stage. After Gurmendi picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win on the No. 1 court, junior Federico Bonacia and Dugo were victorious at No. 6 and No. 4 singles, respectively, to secure the dual match victory. Bonacia won by a convincing 6-1, 6-2 score before Dugo recorded a straight-set 6-2, 6-3 triumph. It marked the second straight match that Dugo had collected GGC’s deciding fourth point.
“Cardinal Stritch plays really good in doubles," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "That (doubles) point set the tone for the match by taking away any of their (Cardinal Stritch’s) momentum. We were then able to impose our will during singles play. Alex (Gurmendi) was incredible at No. 1 today, earning a big win for us. All of our guys are playing good tennis right now. They are really looking forward to the semifinal match."
