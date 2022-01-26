The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team once again begins a season as the No. 1 ranked team in the 2022 NAIA Preseason Poll, in results announced by the national office.
The Grizzlies captured all 13 first-place votes in the poll conducted by a nationwide panel of coaches. The program, led by Head Coach Chase Hodges, has now been ranked No. 1 for 58 consecutive polls, has won 147 straight matches, and has a 189-3 record in nine seasons.
GGC is coming off a 24-0 record 2021 season which culminated with the program’s seventh straight NAIA national championship. The team defeated Keiser University (Florida) 4-1 in last year’s championship match.
The 2022 squad is blessed with a deeply talented and experienced roster. Five of its six singles players appeared in the 2021 NAIA national championship match, including tournament most valuable player Matthias Haim. The junior had an 18-2 singles record and added 18 victories in doubles last spring.
Senior Agustin Tamangone is coming off a strong fall campaign when he captured singles and doubles individual NAIA national championships at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup. That has made him the NAIA’s No. 1-ranked singles player.
Senior Valentino Caratini teamed with Tamangone to win the NAIA doubles title at the ITA Cup.
Sophomore Alex Gurmendi led the Grizzlies last year with 20 singles victories, including a 17-2 record in No. 1 court matches. Junior Jose Dugo had an 18-1 singles mark and won 20 of his 21 doubles matches with Gurmendi on the No. 3 court.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to open the spring season with a dual match at NCAA Division II Lander University on Tuesday, February 1, from Greenwood, South Carolina, starting at 2 p.m.
