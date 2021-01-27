For the 50th straight time, the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team stands atop the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Top 25 poll, with the 2021 season approaching later this week.
The Grizzlies collected all 13 first-place votes in the NAIA preseason Top 20 poll, announced Wednesday, January 27, by the national office in a nationwide panel of coaches.
GGC, led by head coach Chase Hodges, has captured six straight NAIA national championships and won 123 straight matches after having a 14-0 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The program has been ranked within the NAIA’s Top 25 for 57 straight polls.
This year’s team returns four players with prior championship experience from 2019 and 2018. No NAIA championship was awarded last year.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to open the season on Thursday, January 28, against NCAA Division II Lander University (South Carolina) at the GGC Tennis Facility, starting at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.