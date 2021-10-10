LAWRENCEVILLE – Two first-half goals from senior Krishna Clarke and junior Karim Tmimi paved the way for the No. 13-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team for a 4-0 victory against Montreat College (N.C.) on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (7-2-1) have won five straight contests, with four being by shutouts, and have outscored the opposition by a 17-2 margin.
Two of the team’s four goals came in the opening 10 minutes. Tmimi scored his first goal of the match in the sixth minute off a crossing pass from junior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar. Then, Clarke tallied his first goal of the season to stretch GGC’s lead to 2-0 in the 10th minute.
Tmimi once again found the back of the net in the 27th minute after he dribbled near the length of the pitch and beat Montreat goalkeeper Jesus Ramos in a one-on-one situation. Clarke capped the scoring in the 31st minute with Tmimi recording his second assist of the match.
The Grizzlies outshot Montreat by a 12-1 margin in the first half and by a 15-6 advantage across the 90 minutes of action.
Tmimi, who tallied six points in Saturday’s victory, now leads the team with eight goals.
“The first 45 minutes were some of the best soccer we’ve played this year. It was another clean sheet (shutout), a good win with some good goals, and a good overall performance. However, there’s always room for improvement as we come down the stretch of this season,” said Head Coach Steve DeCou.
