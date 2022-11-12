LAWRENCEVILLE — Bellevue University (Neb.) capitalized on a counterattack to score a 1-0 upset of the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team in Friday’s semifinal round of the Continental Athletic Conference Soccer Championship tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The top seeded Grizzlies (12-2-2) outshot Bellevue (6-10-3) by a 10-5 margin but couldn’t manage to get the ball into the Bruins’ net. That almost happened twice on GGC shots in the first half.
Senior Karim Tmimi hit the left post with a shot in the 31st minute. Then, one minute later, junior Aleksandar Rajkovic struck the crossbar in front of an open net.
Bellevue goalkeeper Romeo Paparesta also denied a one-on-one scoring opportunity by GGC sophomore Antoine Ferez in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.
The Bruins, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, eventually found the back of the net in the 71st minute with a goal by Oumar Sissoko. The scoring chance came on the counterattack with passes from Alvaro Moros Sanz and Fletcher Hedge.
Despite the loss, the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies will be hosting NAIA first- and second-round national tournament matches on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The team’s first-round opponent will be announced along with the entire 40-team tournament bracket Monday, Nov. 14, by the national office.
“It’s a game of inches," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "At the end of the day, (Bellevue) took advantage of a counter to grab the advantage while we hit the post and crossbar in the first half. It is disappointing to lose. We need to take this feeling when we take the field again in the first round of the NAIA national tournament.”
Tmimi led GGC with five shots, with three being on goal in the contest. Rajkovic attempted two shots for the team.
