GGC Grizzlies logo

LAWRENCEVILLE — Bellevue University (Neb.) capitalized on a counterattack to score a 1-0 upset of the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team in Friday’s semifinal round of the Continental Athletic Conference Soccer Championship tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

The top seeded Grizzlies (12-2-2) outshot Bellevue (6-10-3) by a 10-5 margin but couldn’t manage to get the ball into the Bruins’ net. That almost happened twice on GGC shots in the first half.

