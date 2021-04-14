The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team will open the postseason at home as the Grizzly Soccer Complex has been selected as one of 10 sites across the nation to host next week’s Opening Round matches of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ 2020 national tournament.
The choice was announced Wednesday, April 14, by the NAIA’s national office.
GGC will be the host institution for the four-team Lawrenceville Bracket, which will have first-round matches scheduled on Thursday, April 22, and the championship match on Saturday, April 24.
First-round match ups for the 40-team national tournament will be released next week, followed by other details.
This will mark the fourth time that GGC has hosted an Opening Round of the NAIA tournament, but the first time under the new 10 four-team format. In 2019, the team defeated Life University 3-2 to advance to the national championship final site.
The Grizzlies will be playing in the NAIA Opening Round for the seventh time. They automatically qualified after advancing to the championship match of the 2020-21 Association of Independent Institutions tournament, also hosted in Lawrenceville. The team was ranked No. 12 in the final regular-season NAIA Top 25 poll and brings a 10-1-2 record into the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.