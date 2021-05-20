The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team completed the 2020-21 season ranked No. 16 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, in the vote of a nationwide panel of coaches.
The Grizzlies, coached by Steve DeCou, had an undefeated regular season record before settling for a 10-2-2 mark. They played in the NAIA Opening Round of the season’s national tournament and reached the championship match of the Association of Independent Institutions Soccer Championship tournament – both postseason tournaments at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
GGC faced four 2020-21 opponents that were in the final NAIA Top 25 poll.
Senior midfielder Toni Tiente earned first NAIA All-America team accolades, while junior defender Gianmaria Fiore registered second-team All-American honors. Two other players were honorable mention selections.
