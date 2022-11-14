A No. 5 national ranking and 12-2-2 record have earned the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team the No. 1 seed for the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer First and Second Round Lawrenceville Bracket tournament, taking place Thursday and Saturday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies will be hosting No. 4 seed Vanguard University (Calif.) in the first match, starting at 1 p.m., on Thursday. It will be followed by No. 2 seed Columbia College (Mo.) playing No. 3 seed Indiana Wesleyan University at 4 p.m.
The winning teams will advance to the second round for the Lawrenceville Bracket championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner of the Lawrenceville Bracket will advance to the NAIA National Championship final site in Decatur, Ala., in a tournament taking place Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Georgia Gwinnett College is making its ninth postseason trip in program history and is hosting a NAIA postseason tournament for the fifth time. The program advanced to the final site during the 2019 and 2017 seasons after hosting opening round tournaments.
The Grizzlies, an at-large qualifier to the national tournament, outscored their opposition by a 54-20 margin. They are seeking their first final site appearance since 2019 when it made three straight final site trips from 2017-19. The team reached the quarterfinal round in 2017 when it defeated Vanguard 2-1 at the final site in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Columbia (14-3-3) won the American Midwest Conference tournament title 2-0 against Williams Baptist University (Ark.) last Friday for an automatic bid to the national tournament. The Cougars are making their 12th appearance in the postseason.
Indiana Wesleyan (11-4-4) is making its first NAIA national tournament appearance since 2015. It received an at-large bid after losing to Spring Arbor University (Mich.) 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Crossroads League conference tournament.
Vanguard (11-3-3) captured the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament championship, defeating Ottawa University (Ariz.) 2-0 last Saturday, for an automatic bid to the national tournament. It marks the Lions’ ninth NAIA tournament trip in school history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.