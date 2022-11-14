IMG_2683.JPG

Georgia Gwinnett College's Karim Tmimi (10) celebrates after tying a Sept. 21, 2022 match with Mobile at 4-4 alongside teammate Gianmaria Fiore (6).

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

A No. 5 national ranking and 12-2-2 record have earned the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team the No. 1 seed for the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer First and Second Round Lawrenceville Bracket tournament, taking place Thursday and Saturday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

The Grizzlies will be hosting No. 4 seed Vanguard University (Calif.) in the first match, starting at 1 p.m., on Thursday. It will be followed by No. 2 seed Columbia College (Mo.) playing No. 3 seed Indiana Wesleyan University at 4 p.m.

Recommended for you