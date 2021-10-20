THOMASVILLE – The No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team got back in the win column in a big way Wednesday with a 6-1 victory at Thomas University to end a three-match road swing.
The six goals ties the most goals the Grizzlies (8-4-1) have scored in a match this season.
GGC entered the contest with back-to-back losses.
“We needed to remove the sour taste from last week (two losses) by getting a good result," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "The boys put in a good performance. At times it was some of the best soccer we have played this season. I am proud of the way they fought. It is a good win with a lot of players contributing.”
The visitors scored early and often on Wednesday by finding the back of the net four times in the first half. Sophomore Diego Milessi opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 13th minute.
Junior Karim Tmimi netted his 10th goal of the season to give GGC a 2-0 advantage in the 24th minute. Sophomore Ivano Carrieri scored from nearly midfield during the 32nd minute for the third different goal scorer in the road match. The Grizzlies took a 4-0 halftime lead on the first goal of the season from sophomore Mawia Haroun in the 38th minute.
The four goals in a half match the highest goal production in a 45-minute span for GGC this season.
After Thomas (4-8-1) got on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute, sophomore Milton Alfaro and senior Krishna Clarke scored goals 30 seconds apart to close out the team’s strong offensive game. Alfaro’s goal in the 77th minute became the 13th different player to find the back of the net for the Grizzlies this fall. Clarke’s tally followed in the 78th minute.
The Grizzlies were efficient with their shot production as 13 of their 17 shots were on goal.
