LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored multiple goals for the fifth straight match to remain unbeaten on the young season with a 2-1 victory against LSU Shreveport on Monday afternoon to conclude the Grizzly Labor Day Classic at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

GGC (4-0-1) started fast as junior Aleksandar Rajkovic drilled a shot from the penalty spot inside the right post for a 1-0 lead five minutes into the match. Junior Augustin Lepoutre sent in a ball to the attacking zone from the right sideline. From there, senior Karim Tmimi found Rajkovic all alone in front of the opposing goal. Rajkovic has scored a goal in three consecutive matches.

