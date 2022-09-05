LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored multiple goals for the fifth straight match to remain unbeaten on the young season with a 2-1 victory against LSU Shreveport on Monday afternoon to conclude the Grizzly Labor Day Classic at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
GGC (4-0-1) started fast as junior Aleksandar Rajkovic drilled a shot from the penalty spot inside the right post for a 1-0 lead five minutes into the match. Junior Augustin Lepoutre sent in a ball to the attacking zone from the right sideline. From there, senior Karim Tmimi found Rajkovic all alone in front of the opposing goal. Rajkovic has scored a goal in three consecutive matches.
The host’s veteran defensive unit limited the Pilots (2-2-1) to just two shots during the first half.
The Grizzlies’ lead grew to 2-0 in the 65th minute when a left corner kick from junior Khaled Qasum was deflected into the goal in a clearance attempt by an LSU Shreveport defender.
The Pilots got on the scoreboard in the 73rd minute as Bernardo Pacheco scored on a shot inside the left goalpost from 25 yards in front of the GGC net.
Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore goalkeeper Ron Boaz stopped the visitor’s only shot in the final 17 minutes of action. He made three saves Monday to pick up his third victory of the season.
Seven different Grizzlies attempted a shot in the match, led by junior Emanuele Sordi with eight shots. Tmimi added three shots while sophomore Jason Strambu and Rajkovic each had two shots in the victory.
“The question after the first few matches (this season) has been how we were going to handle adversity," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "We gave up the goal, but were able to close out the game strong. I’m especially proud of how the guys finished off the victory.”
