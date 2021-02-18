THOMASVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team showed little rust from not having played a match over the past 444 days, registering a convincing 3-0 road victory in Thursday afternoon’s spring season opener at Thomas University.
After a scoreless first half, the Grizzlies (1-0) found the back of the net three times over the final 45 minutes to record their first win ever at Thomas (0-2).
“We really started to connect on our passes in the second half, after making some halftime adjustments," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "That passing got us our three goals. Everybody did very well and it was a very professional approach to the match. I was very pleased with the performance for our season opener."
Junior Gianmaria Fiore opened the scoring in the 69th minute with a header off a corner kick from senior Toni Tiente.
Four minutes later, freshman Jason Strambu gave the visitors a key insurance goal before sophomore James Forster capped the scoring with a tally in the final minute of play.
Junior Karim Tmimi attempted three shots in the match and assisted on Forster’s late score.
The Grizzlies outshot Thomas 10-7, with all three of the Grizzlies’ shots on goal finding the back of the net. The team had eight corner kicks in the victory.
Senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made three saves in recording the shutout.
GGC has won its last four season openers, including the last three matches by identical 3-0 scores.
