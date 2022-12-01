DECATUR, Ala. — The memorable 2022 season for Georgia Gwinnett College’s men’s soccer team ended Thursday afternoon with a loss in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA National Championship final site.
The showing matches the deepest postseason run for the program and is the fourth national site appearance in program history.
The No. 5-seeded Grizzlies lost 3-0 to No. 4 seed Bethel University (Ind.) at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex.
The Pilots (22-1-1) grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Luan Bressy in the sixth minute. Andres Gonzalez Maza delivered a left crossing pass that Bressy was able to get a touch and redirect the ball before a GGC defender and freshman goalkeeper Andreas von Muecke could get to the spot inside the 18-yard box in front of the Grizzlies’ goal.
GGC (14-3-2) pushed hard for the equalizing goal throughout the rest of the match. The team registered two of its three shots on goal during the first half.
Senior Karim Tmimi had a shot in the 26th minute that Bethel goalkeeper Finn Popescu stopped by diving to his right. Classmate Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar added a shot on goal in the final minute of the first half.
In the 79th minute, junior Diego Milessi took a shot from 16 yards away from the goal that just missed the inside of the left goal post. The Grizzlies’ comeback attempt was enhanced with a one-player advantage for the final eight minutes after a Bethel player received a second yellow card in the match.
Tmimi’s free kick from just outside the 18-yard box was once again stopped by a diving Popescu. Junior Aaron Hafner took the team’s third shot with the player advantage, missing left of the goal in the 84th minute.
In the final stages of the match, Bethel capitalized on GGC’s all-out pursuit of the tying goal. Joao De Oliveira scored an insurance goal on a counter-attack play in the 86th minute and a penalty kick goal came from Peiro Sabroso with 77 seconds remaining in the match.
Tmimi’s match-high six shots led the Grizzlies’ 11-shot offensive attack, with shots coming from six different players. The team had six corner kicks in the contest.
GGC’s 58 goals scored this season were the second most in program history. The 14 wins tie for the second most in a season. The squad also matched the program’s highest NAIA Top 25 ranking, with a No. 5 placement.
“We just couldn’t get going today in the attack," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "That has been our strength all season. Give Bethel credit for stopping the attack. The match score is not reflective of how close the game was as we were going all-out for the match-tying goal. I’m super proud of the way these guys have went about their business all season. I will always look back on the season with pride and a big smile."
