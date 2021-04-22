LAWRENCEVILLE – The only shot of overtime resulted in the winning goal as Milligan University (Tenn.) defeated the home-standing Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team 3-2 on Thursday afternoon in a first-round match of 2020 NAIA Opening Round at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Milligan (12-2), the No. 3 seed in the Lawrenceville Bracket, advances to face No. 4 seed St. Thomas University (Fla.) on Saturday, April 24, at 2 p.m. St. Thomas defeated top seed Dalton State College 4-1 earlier in the day.
GGC completes the season with a 10-2-2 record.
The match’s deciding goal came in a distant shot by Milligan’s Odin Solheim in the third minute of extra time after the teams swapped leads in 90 minutes of regulation time.
The Grizzlies, the bracket’s No. 2 seed, took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when sophomore Diego Milessi floated a shot from the left side of the box into the upper right corner of the opposing goal.
The Buffaloes rallied by scoring twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half to grab a 2-1 lead. Solheim led the charge with a goal off Victor Castel’s corner kick in the 52nd minute. Six minutes later Castel found the back of the net following a crossing pass from Inaki Moreno.
GGC junior Karim Tmimi squared the match, 2-2, in the 77th minute after a shot deflected off the bottom part of the crossbar from close range. The two teams battled for possession during the rest of regulation.
The Grizzlies outshot Milligan by a 11-8 margin and registered seven of their shots during the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.