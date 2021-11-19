MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Third-seeded Ottawa University (Ariz.) converted a corner kick in the 68th minute to score the lone goal in a match against No. 2 seed Georgia Gwinnett College in a first-round match of the NAIA Men’s Soccer Opening Round hosted by St. Thomas University.
Juaval Roberts found the back of the net on a second-chance effort for the game-winning goal. Tinashe Simbo took an initial shot following a corner kick, but Roberts was there to capitalize on one of the few scoring chances in a match that was delayed four hours by inclement weather.
Ottawa (12-4-1) had a 4-3 advantage over GGC (9-6-1) for shots on goal. However, the Grizzlies registered 11 shots, with three coming after Ottawa took the 1-0 advantage. The Spirit finished with seven total shots in its initial NAIA tournament appearance.
GGC’s best scoring opportunity came in the 82nd minute when Ottawa goalkeeper Angel Ramirez stopped a shot attempt by junior Karim Tmimi. Freshman Jason Strambu missed the goal on a shot in the final minute.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace made three saves for the Grizzlies.
Georgia Gwinnett College was making its eighth postseason trip to the national tournament and sixth straight appearance.
