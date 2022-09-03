LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team flexed its muscle by scoring five second-half goals in defeating Point University 6-0 Saturday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The contest opened this weekend’s Grizzly Labor Day Classic.
The six goals are a season high for the Grizzlies (3-0-1).
After having several early scoring opportunities, the team finally put a goal on the scoreboard with 13 seconds remaining in the first half. Senior Karim Tmimi converted a rebound following a save by the Skyhawk goalkeeper from an initial shot by sophomore Jason Strambu.
GGC then took control of the match by scoring a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, building a 3-0 lead – its largest of the season. Junior Emanuele Sordi headed the ball into the net from the six-yard box after a crossing pass from sophomore Antoine Ferez in the 54th minute.
Junior Aleksandar Rajkovic scored his second goal of the season by drilling a shot inside the left post in the 60th minute to give the team its 3-0 advantage.
Junior Augustin Lepoutre joined Ferez and freshman Sam Povolotsky in tallying their first goals of the fall campaign. The scores came during the 68th, 69th and 89th minutes, respectively.
Tmimi paced the team’s offensive attack by scoring a goal and contributing an assist. He also attempted a match-high six shots. Sordi had five shots, with three of them being on goal.
The Grizzlies outshot Point (0-2-1) by a 22-6 margin, highlighted by 12 shots during the second half.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ron Boaz made three saves and posted the team’s first shutout of the season.
Georgia Gwinnett College concludes the Grizzly Labor Day Classic by facing LSU Shreveport on Monday, September 5, starting at 11:30 a.m.
“This was one of our best performances in the last five to six years. I’m extremely pleased," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "We played 90 minutes tonight. The guys executed the game plan and the points of emphasis in the practices were on display in the match. Our goals came from across the lineup."
