LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team celebrated “Green Out” Night in grand fashion, scoring three goals in each half to register a season-high six tallies in a 6-0 victory against Talladega College (Ala.) Thursday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (4-2-1) started a three-match home stand by scoring their most goals in nearly three seasons – since an 11-0 victory against Bob Jones University (S.C.) on October 26, 2018.
“This was a good way to start the home stand," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "Several players got their first collegiate minutes today and it was good to get everybody involved. There were about 10 to 15 passes that led to our second goal. We put them (Talladega) under a lot of pressure.”
Freshman Jason Strambu, a Mountain View grad, scored two of the team’s goals, while junior Karim Tmimi added a goal and an assist to lead GGC’s offensive. Strambu commenced the scoring with a goal in the sixth minute after receiving a pass from Tmimi. Then, Tmimi would find the back of the net in the 25th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.
After an own goal against Talladega closed the first half scoring, Strambu redirected a crossing pass by sophomore Milton Alfaro into the net in the 58th minute to give GGC a 4-0 advantage. Strambu now ranks second on the team with four goals this fall.
Freshman Jack Brown tallied his second goal of the season in the 76th minute before another own tally capped the Grizzlies’ balanced offensive performance.
Senior Krishna Clarke provided two assists in Thursday’s match, played before a vociferous home crowd. Fans wore green clothing to show their support and the first 100 students in attendance received free green G-Claw T-shirts.
The team attempted 12 shots in the first half before registering 11 shots during the second 45-minute period. Overall, the hosts outshot Talladega (1-1-2) by a 23-3 margin, including a 13-2 edge in shots on goal.
GGC has now picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in 2021.
The Grizzlies are scheduled to play SCAD Savannah on Saturday, September 18, at 1 p.m. for Alumni Day. Then, the team hosts Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday, September 22, to close out the home stand.
