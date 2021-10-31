LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored six goals in a victory for the second straight match. This time the No. 16-ranked Grizzlies closed out the regular season with a 6-3 Senior Day win against Florida College on Saturday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies enter postseason play with a 9-4-1 record.
Seniors rose to the occasion to account for half of the team’s goal. Krishna Clarke led the effort with two goals, while classmate Alex Rivera scored his first collegiate goal in the home match.
Rivera got GGC on the scoreboard in the 29th minute by drilling a ball into the back of the net from 25 yards away from the opposing goal.
Florida College (4-9-1) would square the match in the 42nd minute on a goal from Romario Woolley.
However, 50 seconds later Clarke headed in a goal to once again to give the Grizzlies the lead, 2-1. The goal was set up by junior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar delivering a crossing pass from the right side of the pitch.
Two minutes later, sophomore Mawia Haroun scored his second goal of the season to give the hosts a 3-1 halftime advantage.
Freshman Jack Brown extended GGC’s lead to 4-1 in the 55th minute with his fourth goal of the season.
The match ended with a flurry of activity resulting in four goals being scored over the final 10 minutes. Florida College’s Krist Berisha buried a penalty kick in the 81st minute to trim the deficit to 4-2. But the Grizzlies responded with sophomore Milton Alfaro scoring 22 seconds later for GGC’s fifth goal of the match.
Berisha would successfully convert another penalty kick in the 83rd minute before Clarke scored his second goal of the match.
The Grizzlies outshot Florida College by a 18-7 margin, including a 12-4 edge in shots on goal.
The program’s fifth-year seniors Clarke and Rivera were honored in a pregame ceremony.
“It was a great day for our seniors," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "This is a day where you want to send them out with a victory. We played today not only for ourselves, but also for those two who have contributed so much to our program. We wanted to win for them."
