MONTREAT, N.C. – A pair of goals from junior Karim Tmimi led the No. 20-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team to its fifth straight victory to begin the season with a 3-1 triumph at Montreat College (N.C.) on Saturday evening.
The Grizzlies’ 5-0 start matches the 2017 squad which started the season with five consecutive wins.
“It was good to go on the road and get a win," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "There is definitely room for improvement following this effort. I thought the guys who came off the bench gave us quality minutes and turned in good performances tonight.”
Tmimi opened the scoring early in the match, finding the back of the net in the fifth minute. Senior Alfredo Rivera played a long ball to junior Mike Machila, who then found Tmimi for the scoring chance. The shot from the top of the 18-yard box in front of Montreat’s goal gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead.
The Grizzlies would add a second goal in the opening minutes of the second half behind freshman Jack Brown’s first collegiate goal. His shot found the back post in the 55th minute following a through pass by senior Daniel Okonkwo.
Montreat (5-6) got on the scoreboard in the 60th minute from a penalty kick goal by Carlos Hernandez to narrow the gap to 2-1.
However, the Grizzlies regained momentum in the match with Tmimi’s second goal of the match, this one coming in the 67th minute.
GGC outshot the Cavaliers by a 20-4 margin, including an 11-3 edge in shots on goal. Tmimi led the way with five shots, while Okonkwo added four shots.
