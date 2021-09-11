LEBANON, Tenn. – Junior Karim Tmimi scored two goals and assisted on another tally as the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team rallied for a remarkable 3-2 double-overtime road victory against previously unbeaten Cumberland University (Tenn.) on Saturday afternoon.
Cumberland (3-1) held a 2-0 lead following goals by Tyler Watson in the fourth minute and Daniel Picken in the 53rd minute.
Making the Grizzlies (3-2-1) obstacle even more challenging was the fact that they were playing down a player since the 27th minute of the match after the assessment of a red card penalty.
Undaunted, the comeback began when freshman Jason Strambu found the back of the net in the 63rd minute. Tmimi started the offensive play by finding sophomore Milton Alfaro in the middle of the pitch. Alfaro delivered a pass to a racing Strambu into the 18-yard box in front of the Cumberland goal. The GGC player proceeded to beat opposing goalkeeper Nicklas Rulle to the ball and completed the scoring opportunity.
The Phoenix held onto a one-goal advantage until late-match heroics by Tmimi. With three minutes remaining in regulation, senior Alex Rivera sent a crossing pass from the right side of the pitch toward the Cumberland goal. Rulle tried to grab the ball in the air, but the ball went through his hands. Tmimi was well positioned to capitalize on the mistake and buried the ball into the net for the match-tying goal.
Tmimi would culminate the rally with his second goal of the match. In the 103rd minute, he found himself one-on-one against Rulle after receiving a brilliant pass from senior Krishna Clarke. Tmimi drilled the ball into the empty net for the game-winning tally.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace made eight saves in the match, including four stops in the first half.
The Grizzlies are now 1-0-1 this season in overtime matches.
“This ranks among one of the better wins in program history, considering the adversity that we faced (playing one player down) and the 2-0 deficit," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "Despite being down we still felt good about our situation. So many players stepped up for us to come back. As the match went on, we ramped up the pressure and created good scoring chances. Jason’s goal gave us more confidence and Karim excelled and was able to net the tying and game-winning goals.”
