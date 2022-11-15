Successes on the pitch and in the classroom have earned Georgia Gwinnett College junior men’s soccer players Aaron Hafner and Khaled Qasum selections to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, the organization announced on Tuesday, November 15.
The duo is now eligible for Academic All-America consideration in nation voting by College Sports Communicators members. The organization was previously known as the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Student-athletes must have a 3.5 or better cumulative grade point average (GPA), be in at least the second year at their current institution, and have competed in at least 50% of the 2022 matches.
Hafner received GGC Office of Athletics’ Grizzly Scholar Award for posting a perfect 4.0 GPA during the 2021-22 academic year. He is a two-time Continental Athletic Conference academic all-conference selection. The business marketing major has appeared in 15 matches this fall, earning eight starts. He had an assist in a home triumph against Point University (Georgia) on September 3. Hafner scored a goal and recorded an assist during the 2021 season.
Qasum earned second CAC team honors for the second straight season. The midfielder started 12 of the 14 matches he appeared in this fall. The business management major provided an assist in a home victory against LSU Shreveport on September 5.
Georgia Gwinnett College (12-2-2), ranked No. 5 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, is the top seed for the NAIA First & Second Round Lawrenceville Bracket. The Grizzlies will play No. 4 seed Vanguard University (California) on Thursday, November 17, from the Grizzly Soccer Complex, starting at 1 p.m.
