Khaled Qasum

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

Successes on the pitch and in the classroom have earned Georgia Gwinnett College junior men’s soccer players Aaron Hafner and Khaled Qasum selections to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, the organization announced on Tuesday, November 15.

The duo is now eligible for Academic All-America consideration in nation voting by College Sports Communicators members. The organization was previously known as the College Sports Information Directors of America.

