A large number of players on the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer roster came to Lawrenceville from afar. Very far.
The countries represented are places like Montenegro, Argentina, Austria, Serbia, Italy, Jamaica, Nigeria, France, Uruguay and England.
But a nearly equal number on the team are from nearby. Very near.
The Grizzlies have 10 Gwinnett high school grads on the roster, including brothers Alfredo and Alex Rivera from Brookwood. They are joined by fellow Brookwood grad Jacob Solomon, Milton Alfaro (Central Gwinnett), Miguel Gonzalez (Central Gwinnett), Daniel Okonkwo (North Gwinnett), James Forster (Berkmar), Jason Strambu (Mountain View), Nick Nelson (Collins Hill) and Sebastian Farias (South Gwinnett).
“We always will. We always will,” GGC men’s soccer head coach Steve DeCou said of having Gwinnett natives on the roster. “This area produces unbelievable talent.”
Location certainly factors into so many locals finding their way to GGC, but the NAIA program’s long-running reputation of success and its footprint in the community also factor into the pipeline.
“The best part is nine years ago when I got here nobody knew who we were,” DeCou said. “Now people see the ‘G’ claw and say, ‘I want to play for you guys.’”
The GGC players — 12 international players, one player from Michigan and the 10 native Gwinnettians — finally get to play again Feb. 5 in the season opener in Charlotte against NCAA Division II Shaw. It is their first official game a December 2019 loss in the Round of 16 at the NAIA National Championships.
After that result ended a 13-4-3 season, the program faced a long delay when the COVID-19 pandemic scratched the typical fall schedule and bumped it to this spring.
“Like everything, it’s been awful (to be on such a long break),” DeCou said. “The last time we played was what, December 2019? The last time we played a competitive game. It’s been too long. But the benefit of this spring is the fact that all our new guys were able to get in for the fall and were able to practice. Whereas new freshmen usually get three weeks of preparation for the first game, they had three months before the first game. They were able to get in and learn the systems, get familiar.”
DeCou also brings back a number of players who don’t need any time to adjust, including his top three point-producers from the 2019 season. Senior Toni Tiente heads up that group after leading GGC in goals (seven), assists (six) and points (20) during its Sweet Sixteen season.
“He’s a two-time All-American, he’s got pro potential,” DeCou said. “Hopefully, he’s the next Jack Gurr (a GGC product who plays for Atlanta United 2).”
Krishna Clarke (six goals, three assists) and Alfredo Rivera (five goals, five assists) were right behind Tiente with 15 points each in 2019. Goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic, a three-year starter, also is a returner.
The newcomers to the program feature a big group of upperclass transfers, giving the Grizzlies a more seasoned roster with veteran players. The new faces include Austrian defender Thomas Herwig and Serbian defender Aleksandar Racanovic, juniors who previously excelled at Truett-McConnell and Bethel (Tenn.), respectively.
The veterans and new players have bonded for a semester amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got a good 10 weeks in the fall,” DeCou said. “We started late August and finished at Halloween, training five days a week. The staff and I figured these guys come from across the world, or even if they’re local, one thing that gives them a sense of normalcy and takes away the pressure of COVID lives is the game.”
It figures to be more enjoyable now that the games are real. Eight of the 14 regular-season matches are scheduled on the GGC campus, beginning with the home opener Feb. 25 against Faulkner and concluding with the final six matches at home.
The Grizzlies also host the A.I.I. Championships April 9-10, which they hope is a stepping stone to bigger things.
“Trophies,” DeCou said of the team’s goals. “Nothing’s changed. We’re going to have fun. But on the field it’s the same things, win the conference championship, host the (NAIA) Opening Round, get to the final round and win the national championship.”
