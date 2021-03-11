MOUNT VERNON – Five players contributed to a season-high scoring performance for the No. 20-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team in a 5-0 victory at Brewton-Parker College Thursday afternoon.
The triumph marks the first time in program history that the Grizzlies (6-0) have won their first six matches to begin a season.
Freshman Jack Brown scored a goal and provided an assist to lead the team’s offensive attack.
Senior Krishna Clarke opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Brown created the scoring opportunity.
GGC took a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute on the first collegiate goal from junior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar. Brown got into the scoring column following a pass from senior Toni Tiente to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 halftime advantage. It marked the second straight match that Brown has found the back of the net.
Tiente gave the visitors a 4-0 lead in the 59th minute with his first goal of the season. It came off a corner kick from senior Alfredo Rivera. Junior Mike Machila added his first goal at GGC in the 83rd minute to round out the team’s strong offensive performance.
GGC also was stingy on defense, posting its fourth shutout of the season. Three of those shutouts have come on the road.
“This was a great performance on the road. Everybody contributed to this victory and it resulted in another shutout. There was good collective play and a very professional approach to the game, with the early goal and creating several offensive opportunities. We also did a better job today of controlling the match’s tempo,” said Head Coach Steve DeCou.
