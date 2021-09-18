LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team extended its winning streak to three straight matches with a 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon against SCAD Savannah on Alumni Day at the GGC Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (5-2-1) also have registered two consecutive shutouts.
After recording 23 shots in Thursday night’s 6-0 win against Talladega College (Alabama), GGC managed four shots in Saturday’s match. However, all four of the team’s shots were on goal – and two found the back of the net.
“We’ll take quality goals over quantity today," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "I’m proud of the effort each player gave today. We just did enough to win while playing under some challenging warm weather conditions and a short turnaround from Thursday night. Finding a way to win is something that could be important for us later in the season.”
Sophomore Diego Milessi opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that landed inside the left goal post.
Then in the 66th minute, freshman Jason Strambu scored his fifth goal of 2021 to stretch the margin to 2-0.
Senior Krishna Clarke managed the other two shots on the SCAD Savannah goal.
Meanwhile, sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace made four saves, including three saves during the first half, to preserve the shutout victory.
Saturday’s Alumni Day featured GGC hosting former players from the program’s past nine teams to campus.
“It was good to see the former players back to support us. They laid the foundation for our program,” said DeCou, the only coach in program history. “Rene Enang was our first signee and many other four-year members were able to be with us today. It was nice to see our alumni taking time to return. I enjoyed the opportunity to catch up with so many of them.”
