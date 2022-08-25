GGC Grizzlies logo

WALESKA — With newcomers scoring all the goals, the No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 3-1 road triumph against Reinhardt University on a rain-soaked pitch Wednesday evening.

Junior Emanuele Sordi had a pair of first-half goals in his GGC debut. He found the back of the net in the sixth minute before tallying a goal in the 38th minute to give the Grizzlies (1-0-0) a 2-0 advantage.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.