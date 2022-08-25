WALESKA — With newcomers scoring all the goals, the No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 3-1 road triumph against Reinhardt University on a rain-soaked pitch Wednesday evening.
Junior Emanuele Sordi had a pair of first-half goals in his GGC debut. He found the back of the net in the sixth minute before tallying a goal in the 38th minute to give the Grizzlies (1-0-0) a 2-0 advantage.
Reinhardt (0-1-0) answered two minutes later with a goal from Blake White to cut GGC’s lead to 2-1 before halftime.
The opening 45 minutes was played a heavy rain shower. However, the Grizzlies managed nine shots and had two unassisted goals despite the weather elements.
GGC outshot the Eagles by a 19-6 margin in the contest, including an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Both teams battled evenly throughout most of the second half before the visitors scored an insurance goal from junior Odin Solheim in the 86th minute following a pass by senior Karim Tmimi.
All three of the Grizzlies’ goals were scored by players making their GGC debut.
Solheim led the team with five shots while Sordi had four shots in the contest.
“It was a good opening performance. You always find areas that need to be corrected, but overall it was a strong start. Coming to Reinhardt and scoring three goals is certainly pleasing,” said GGC head coach Steve DeCou.
