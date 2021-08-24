LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team dominated the statistics but was unable to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw against Union College (Ky.) in a hot and humid season-opening match Tuesday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies outshot their opponent by a 19-4 margin, including 15-1 in regulation time, and registered 14 corner kicks, eight of which came in the second half.
Four shots came in the opening 11 minutes, capped by freshman Jack Brown hitting the left post.
Then, early in the second half, freshman Jason Strambu registered a shot that was saved by Union goalkeeper Pedro Moreira. He would make six saves for the visiting Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, GGC sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace was also stellar in front of the team’s net. He turned away Union’s only shot on goal in regulation time, a free kick from Simon Salis from 25 yards away.
Both teams attempted two shots in the second 10-minute overtime period.
Sophomore Marco Panaccione led the Grizzlies with four shots, while junior Karim Tmimi tallied three shots and three other players registered two shots in the match.
Tuesday’s match began the 10th season in program history and GGC is now 8-0-2 all-time in season openers.
“We played very well for a large portion of the game, with two of [Union’s] shots coming at the very end," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "Our fitness was tested in challenging playing conditions with extremely high temperatures (91 degrees at start of the match).”
