The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team enters this weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference tournament on a nice roll.
The Grizzlies, rated No. 6 in NAIA rankings, have won six of their last seven matches, including a 2-2 tie with Thomas on Oct. 26, and enter the tournament after a brief break to get some players healthy.
GGC defeated Washington Adventist (N.C.) 6-0 on Nov. 2 in a makeup game to end the regular season at 12-1-2. The Grizzlies will kick off the first round of the conference tournament on Friday against Bellevue (Neb.) at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said GGC coach Steve DeCou. “Health-wise, we’re where we need to be. Our level of play has been consistent all year. That’s the best thing.”
The Grizzlies defeated Bellevue 2-0 on Oct. 16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as Jason Strambu had one goal and one assist, Karim Tmimi had one goal and goalkeeper Ron Boaz had three saves.
Now in his 11th season as the Grizzlies’ coach, DeCou is confident that even if the team doesn’t prevail in the tournament they should be invited to the NAIA national tournament and could even serve as a first-round host.
“You look at the record and you look at the ranking and we’re in a pretty good position to potentially host the opening round of the national tournament and we’re pretty close,” he said. “The goal obviously is to win the conference tournament, but based on the season we’ve had I think we’ll get an at-large bid, regardless of the results of the tournament.”
Tmimi, a senior, leads GGC into battle, having recorded 17 goals and nine assists, and on Oct. 31 he was named the Continental Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week. DeCou said Tmimi’s team-first mentality has been critical to the Grizzlies’ success.
“He’s having a great year and he should be Player of the Year and an All-American,” said DeCou of Tmimi, who has posted 34 goals and 16 assists in his three-year career in Lawrenceville. “When you’ve got as many goals as he does in the number of games we’ve played, that’s big time. He’s done it against everybody.
“The best thing about Karim is if you talk to him, he’d say, ‘We’re not done. We’ve got unfinished business. Let’s go finish this thing.’ He’s got a great mentality. He wants to see the team do well and wants to do what’s best for the group.”
The team has taken an approach for consistency that DeCou said has played out on the field throughout the season. He spoke of rare lapses that affected games but said the Grizzlies — whose only loss came on Sept. 21 against Mobile — have been very steady in their attack since the season began in late August.
“Sometimes a coach goes into a season thinking, ‘I hope we can perform,’” said DeCou. “We’ve performed every game we’ve played. There have been a few times we had about five minutes we needed to fix when we didn’t perform like we needed to but the thing about this group is their ability to perform, regardless of opponent, location, time of day, whatever.
“We’ve shown up, regardless of who it is. Sometimes you have letdowns against what you might consider lesser teams, but we’ve shown up against them and against the big boys and we’ve done it on the road and at neutral sites. This group’s got something about it this year.”
The Grizzlies went 4-1-2 at home this year (they did not lose on the road in 2022) and playing in a familiar terrain suits the team, said their coach.
“We don’t have to travel,” said DeCou. “We’ve done the flights and the bus rides. These teams are going to have to come down here. … We’ll be sleeping in our own beds. It’s home and we tend to do very well in tournaments here, so the advantage is that this is a known entity.”
The team is comprised of talented individuals, but DeCou said he’s witnessed a togetherness with this particular sleuth of bears that doesn’t come along every day.
“This is one of my favorite teams, if not my most favorite team in the 11 years I’ve been here,” he said. “You’d think it would be because of the outcomes, but it’s more than what they’ve been able to do — it’s more who they are as people. It’s been one of the most fun groups to work with, with the culture, the team-first mentality and individual sacrifices for the group.
“It’s one of those dream teams you want as a head coach — everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s pulling for the team, we don’t have anybody who’s just in it for themselves. No bad attitudes. Special teams have something beyond talent — it’s culture, and this group has had it all year.”
