LAWRENCEVILLE – Top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College scored twice in the second half to defeat No. 4 seed Thomas University 3-1 in Friday’s first semifinal match of the 2020-21 Association of Independent Institutions Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies, 10-0-2 and ranked No. 10 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, will face No. 2 seed Bellevue University (Neb.) on Saturday, April 10, at 4 p.m. for the conference title. The No. 15-ranked Bruins earned a challenging 2-1 overtime win against No. 3 seed Viterbo University (Wisc.) in Friday’s other semifinal.
Turning up the pressure in the second half, GGC eventually took a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute on a goal from freshman Camilo Santiago after receiving a pass from senior Krishna Clarke.
Another freshman, Jack Brown, added an insurance goal in the 75th minute.
The tournament hosts outshot the Night Hawks by a commanding 12-1 margin in the second half and tallied 20 shots for the match.
GGC took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a goal from freshman Jason Strambu, his fifth of the season. The goal came off a corner kick opportunity.
Thomas (3-5-2) squared the match in the 33rd minute when Jason Piurowski converted a corner kick.
The Grizzlies are the two-time defending A.I.I. tournament champions and have captured five league titles since 2013.
