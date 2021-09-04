LAWRENCEVILLE – The lone goal of the match was the deciding factor as the No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team shut out McPherson College (Kan.) 1-0 to open the Labor Day Grizzly Classic at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Junior Karim Tmimi converted a penalty kick in the 23rd minute to produce the deciding tally in the 90-minute match. A handball violation was assessed upon a McPherson defender after a crossing pass from junior Alex Rivera. Junior defender Gianmaria Fiore delivered a long pass to Rivera, who one-touched the crossing pass toward the goal.
The Grizzlies (2-1-1) had a commanding 13-7 shot advantage, including a 6-2 edge in shots on goal. Only one shot by the previously undefeated Bulldogs (2-1) was on goal in the second half as the classic hosts limited opposing possessions and offensive opportunities.
“We had a lot of opportunities, but just missed some of the shots early. We created great chances and the (McPherson) goalkeeper made some big saves, keeping us from scoring,” said Head Coach Steve DeCou. “I thought our game management was very strong.”
Freshman goalkeeper Sebastian Farias made two saves in recording the shutout in his first collegiate start.
Tmimi led the Grizzlies with four shot attempts, while juniors Krishna Clarke and Mike Machila each added two shots.
“I thought we were much better in closing things out tonight than in the last couple of games," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "They (McPherson) started to get on us a little bit late in the first half. We took care of that at halftime. We were up 1-0 after a good penalty kick and had other opportunities. Our game management is something that we worked on this week (in practice) because we had two quality opponents this weekend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.