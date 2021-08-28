MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile (Ala.) scored twice in the second half on its home pitch to rally past the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team 2-1 Saturday night in a matchup of nationally ranked NAIA teams.
No. 18-ranked Mobile (2-1) squared the match, 1-1, in the 56th minute on a goal from Lucas Ros. That player would contribute to Jose Sanabria’s winning tally in the 68th goal. Sebastian Jorgge provided an assist on both of the team’s goals.
GGC (1-1-1), ranked No. 16 in the NAIA preseason Top 25 poll, got on the scoreboard first on an unassisted goal from junior Karim Tmimi in the 30th minute. It was the only shot the Grizzlies would register in the opening 45 minutes.
Tmimi nearly tied the match in the 79th minute when his shot hit the opposing goal post. He led the team with four shots. Junior Aleksandar Racanovic put a shot on goal with 19 seconds left in the match. However, Mobile goalkeeper Antoine Bedos made the save on both plays.
Mobile held a slight 11-9 edge in shots, including a 9-8 margin during the second half. Six of the Rams’ shots were on target compared to just two shots on goal for the Grizzlies.
Saturday’s match marked the first contest for GGC against a nationally ranked opponent.
Georgia Gwinnett College split its two matches this weekend at Mobile. The team defeated Baker University (Kan.) 4-1 on Friday. The match with Mobile was originally scheduled for Sunday but was moved up to Saturday night to alleviate possible deteriorating playing conditions with weather associated with Hurricane Ida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.