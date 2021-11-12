LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Third-seeded Florida National University scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat the No. 2 seed Georgia Gwinnett College in the semifinal round of the Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) men’s soccer tournament Friday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Constantino Higa redirected a shot from Marcos Bakale in the 69th minute to give Florida National a 1-0 lead. The Conquistadors (9-3-2) also benefitted from an own goal when a long pass ricocheted off a FNU player and went into the back of the GGC net.
Florida National advances to face top-seeded Bellevue University (Nebraska) for the CAC championship on Saturday, November 13, at 7 p.m.
As a tournament finalist FNU secured one of the CAC’s two automatic bids to the NAIA national tournament. Meanwhile, GGC (9-5-1 and a No. 15 nationally ranking) will await its postseason fate Monday when at-large teams are announced for the 40-team NAIA national tournament.
Georgia Gwinnett College and Florida National battled through a competitive first half with the tournament hosting Grizzlies registering three shots in the first half. Freshman Jack Brown attempted a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that glanced the left post in the 37th minute. GGC’s defense limited Florida National to two shots over the opening 45 minutes.
Both teams ended the semifinal match with six shot attempts while GGC had six corner kicks.
