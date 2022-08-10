The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team once again is ranked among the nation’s top NAIA teams, opening the 2022 season No. 23 in the Preseason Top 25 Poll, announced Wednesday, August 10, by the NAIA national office.
This marks the 56th consecutive poll for GGC’s ranking in the national Top 25 list. That streak reaches back to November 1, 2016. The NAIA poll is conducted by a nationwide panel of coaches.
The Grizzlies had a 9-6-1 record during a challenging 2021 schedule. They advanced to the NAIA Opening Round for the eighth time in program history.
The team will play another tough schedule this fall with six teams featured in the NAIA Preseason Poll. GGC will host No. 2 University of Mobile (Ala.) on September 21 before travelling to defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Keiser University (Fla.) on September 28. A neutral-site match against No. 12 Bellevue University (Neb.) highlights the October schedule.
The Grizzlies’ home opener will be against No. 20 Milligan University (Tenn.) on August 30 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. Other home dates against teams receiving votes from poll voters are against LSU Shreveport, on September 3, and Southeastern University (Fla.), on September 10.
The team is scheduled to start the season with a match at Reinhardt University on August 24.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by Head Coach Steve DeCou, returns eight players who made 10 or more starts last fall. Senior Karim Tmimi led the 2021 squad with 10 goals and five assists to earn honorable mention All-America accolades. Sophomore Jason Strambu tallied five goals last season while classmate Jack Brown added four goals to the team’s offensive attack.
