LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team battled for 110 minutes to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw against No. 2 William Carey University (Miss.) after two overtime sessions Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (7-0-2) extended their unbeaten streak to begin the season to nine consecutive matches – a new achievement for the program.
After allowing an early goal, GGC got its offense rolling in the second half behind a pair of goals. Junior Karim Tmimi squared the match, 1-1, in the 61st minute when his shot from the top of the 18-yard box snuck inside the left side of the William Carey goal. Freshman Camilo Santiago dribbled to the left side of the box before finding Tmimi with a key assist.
The Grizzlies then took a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute following a header from freshman Jason Strambu.
William Carey (7-1-1) increased the intensity to make a final push and eventually got the equalizer, making it 2-2, in the 86th minute on a goal from Callum Ferris. Ethan Loftin, who scored the team’s first goal in the match’s 11th minute, created the scoring opportunity.
GGC outshot the Crusaders by a 12-11 margin, with both teams managing six shots on goal during the 110-minute match.
