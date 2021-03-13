COCHRAN – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team moved its unbeaten streak to begin the season to seven matches following a scoreless draw at Middle Georgia State University in Cochran, Georgia, on Saturday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (6-0-1) recorded three shots in overtime, with two shots coming in the first 10-minute extra period. Middle Georgia State (3-3-1) tallied eight of its 10 shots during the second half.
Senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made two of his four saves in the second half to keep the Knights off the scoreboard. He added an additional save in the first overtime session. It was Gligorovic’s third shutout of the season and the Grizzlies have now had five shutouts this spring.
Senior Krishna Clarke led GGC’s offensive performance with three shots, while senior Toni Tiente attempted two shots.
