MOBILE, Ala. – Four different players found the back of the net as the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team earned its first victory of the 2021 season, 4-1 against Baker University (Kans.) on Friday evening at the University of Mobile (Ala.).
The No. 16-ranked Grizzlies (1-0-1) scored twice in each half. They were efficient offensively, with 12 of their 17 shots being on goal and outshooting Baker by a commanding 17-6 margin. The team also had seven corner kicks.
Sophomore Marco Panaccione gave GGC a quick 1-0 lead with a goal in the fifth minute – the team’s first tally of the season after going scoreless in Tuesday’s season opener.
Later in the first half, junior Karim Tmimi increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 30th minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Matthew Wallace started the scoring play by giving the ball to Tmimi.
A pair of freshmen added goals in the second half as the Grizzlies stretched the advantage. Jason Strambu tallied a goal in the 53rd minute after receiving a pass from freshman Justin Acosta. Then, Acosta scored an unassisted effort in the 66th minute for his first collegiate goal.
Tmimi also finished with a goal and an assist in the match, providing a pass on Panaccione’s first goal of the night.
Baker (1-1) rounded out the scoring with a goal by Mohamet Cisse in the 70th minute.
Wallace recorded three saves in picking up the victory while protecting GGC’s goal.
