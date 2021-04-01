LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team completed its first unbeaten regular season by scoring twice in each half to defeat Thomas University 4-0 Thursday evening on Senior Night from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
“It was a very good performance, limiting (Thomas) to three shots," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "It was a great way to send out the seniors. I like where this team is heading into the conference tournament."
The Grizzlies (9-0-2) got on the scoreboard early in the match when sophomore Diego Milessi got behind the Thomas defense in the 12th minute. Junior Gianmaria Fiore delivered a long pass from the defense to a sprinting Milessi, who converted the scoring chance inside the 18-yard box in front of the Night Hawks’ goal.
Junior Mike Machila gave GGC a 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute with his third goal of the season.
The lead grew to 3-0 when senior Daniel Okonkwo found the back of the net five minutes into the second half. Junior Karim Tmimi rounded out the scoring with a goal in the 62nd minute. Both second-half goals were set up by senior Alfredo Rivera, who tied the single-season program record with 11 assists.
Senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made one save to record the shutout, his second this season against Thomas after recording a 3-0 road win Feb. 18.
Two other seniors playing in their final regular-season match were Emmanuel Olusanya and Toni Tiente, who set up Machila’s first-half goal.
The Grizzlies are now preparing to host a semifinal match in the Association of Independent Institutions Soccer Championship on Friday, April 9.
