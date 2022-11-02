IMG_2683.JPG

Georgia Gwinnett College's Karim Tmimi (10) celebrates after tying a Sept. 21, 2022 match with Mobile at 4-4 alongside teammate Gianmaria Fiore (6).

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

PINEVILLE, N.C. – Six different players scored a goal as the No. 6-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a 6-0 victory against Washington Adventist University (Md.) on Wednesday afternoon on a neutral site field at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex.

The Grizzlies (12-1-2) scored four of their six goals during the second half.