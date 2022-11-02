PINEVILLE, N.C. – Six different players scored a goal as the No. 6-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a 6-0 victory against Washington Adventist University (Md.) on Wednesday afternoon on a neutral site field at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex.
The Grizzlies (12-1-2) scored four of their six goals during the second half.
Senior Karim Tmimi tallied his 17th goal of the season and provided an assist on another tally in the first half. He scored his sixth game-winning goal of the season from close distance after receiving a crossing pass from sophomore Jason Strambu in the 17th minute. Tmimi then provided a pass on a goal by junior Odin Solheim in the 34th minute.
Tmimi scored a point in every match during the regular season to have 17 goals and nine assists to total 43 points.
In the second half, header goals by juniors James Forster and Aleksandar Rajkovic in rapid-fire fashion gave the Grizzlies a 4-0 advantage. Junior Augustin Lepoutre delivered crossing passes from the left side for both goals in the 57th and 58th minutes of the match.
Junior Milton Alfaro scored his first goal of the season off a rebound in the 81st minute. Sophomore Jack Brown capped the day’s scoring by converting a one-on-one scoring opportunity in the 85th minute. It was his second goal of the season.
The Grizzlies outshot Washington Adventist (6-8-2) by a commanding 27-1 margin. Solheim led the team with four shots while freshman Sam Povolotsky and Rajkovic each tallied three shots.
Freshman goalkeeper Andreas von Muecke recorded the match’s only save during the first half in 71 minutes of action, while sophomore Sebastian Farias closed out the shutout in front of the team’s net for the final 19 minutes.
“There was more space in the attacking third as the match progressed and we were able to capitalize on more chances," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "We kept playing our game. Having six different goal scorers showcases our depth and the number of players capable of scoring goals for us."
